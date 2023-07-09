Applied Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 279.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 61,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:PAPR opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $678.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.