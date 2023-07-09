Applied Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

