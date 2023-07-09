Applied Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.22 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.