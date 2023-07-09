Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $44.00 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $44.00 million and $1.04 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001945 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002667 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002551 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,147,994 coins and its circulating supply is 174,147,884 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

