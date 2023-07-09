Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASND. Citigroup cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after buying an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,237,000 after buying an additional 223,430 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

