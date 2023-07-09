Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
