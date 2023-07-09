Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Ashford has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company's stock.

About Ashford



Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

