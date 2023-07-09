Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $18,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

