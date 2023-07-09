Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.