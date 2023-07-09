Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile



Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

