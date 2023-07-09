Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $193.76 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Audius has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $193.76 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

