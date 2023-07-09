Audius Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Audius has a market cap of $193.87 million and $2.99 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

