authID Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th (NASDAQ:AUID)

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 10th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

authID stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 420,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. authID has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 1,184.52% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael Charles Thompson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 398,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,021.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUID. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of authID in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of authID by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 939,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of authID by 30.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in authID during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

