Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.71.
Several research analysts recently commented on APR.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance
APR.UN stock opened at C$11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$452.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.91.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
