Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

