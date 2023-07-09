Avalanche Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $13.87 or 0.00045673 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.79 billion and approximately $297.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,415,686 coins and its circulating supply is 345,696,236 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

