Axie Infinity 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.71 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00019247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $695.01 million and $24.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.17 or 1.00073922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002173 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.89341877 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $27,946,150.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

