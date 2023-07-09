Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Now Covered by Analysts at ATB Capital

ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ayr Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of AYRWF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $117.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. Analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

