Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $154.68 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,169,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,369,324 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

