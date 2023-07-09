Bank of America Boosts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $120.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.69.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

General Electric stock opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.60 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 32.2% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

