Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,096,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $745,000. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESML traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 368,012 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.