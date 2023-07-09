Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.59. 3,022,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,311. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 551.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.76 and a 200 day moving average of $183.89. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

