Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,414. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

