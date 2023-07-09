Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,415 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $132.89. 993,414 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.