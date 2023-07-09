Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,366 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $37,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,726,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,293. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

