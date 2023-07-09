Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,786 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.53. 212,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

