Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.48. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

