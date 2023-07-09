Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.8% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $452.08. 2,914,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.73.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

