Beldex (BDX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.02 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $260.30 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.85 or 0.06159910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,816,299 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,216,306 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

