Beldex Price Tops $0.0486 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $258.76 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.31 or 0.06165088 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,831,115 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,231,121 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.