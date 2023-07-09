Beldex Price Tops $0.0489 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $260.80 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.64 or 0.06183924 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031069 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,826,416 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,226,416 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.