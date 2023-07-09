Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 390 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 221,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

