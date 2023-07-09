Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 538 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,142. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,966 shares of company stock worth $6,534,976 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

