Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRUS. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 671,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

