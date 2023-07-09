Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 1,615 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. 2,982,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.