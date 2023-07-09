Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

BIDU stock traded up $4.47 on Friday, hitting $142.66. 1,979,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

