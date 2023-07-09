Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,760 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

INTC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 28,356,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,331,344. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

