Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $539,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.05 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

