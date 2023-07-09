Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.3% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 36,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total value of $79,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,469.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,841 shares of company stock valued at $6,105,979. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.25. 811,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,844. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $405.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

