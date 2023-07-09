Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.85, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,370. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

About BOX

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.