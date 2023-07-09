Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,363,000 after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

