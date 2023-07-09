Belrium (BEL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00008891 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $12.59 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001937 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

