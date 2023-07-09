Benin Management CORP Makes New $202,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

