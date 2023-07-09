Benin Management CORP Purchases 2,600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.