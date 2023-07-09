Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $37,599.80 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.73. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bicycle Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.