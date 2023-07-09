Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $37,599.80 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.73. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

