Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $28,821.34 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00179399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00053138 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018651 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

