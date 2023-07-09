Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up 2.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 28.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 12.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 593.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.5% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,660. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

