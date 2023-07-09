Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $29.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

