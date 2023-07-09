BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,252.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.84 or 0.00888663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00138813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00019187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

