BNB Price Tops $234.92 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $234.92 or 0.00774996 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $36.61 billion and approximately $303.86 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,849,867 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,849,953.6302868. The last known price of BNB is 235.79934944 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1490 active market(s) with $311,119,334.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

