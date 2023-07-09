Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

BFAM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after purchasing an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,216,000 after acquiring an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

